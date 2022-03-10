Noida International University conducts student recruitment exercises in African countries

March 2022: Noida International University (NIU), one of the preferred educational institutions for foreign students, has conducted a five-day-long student recruitment exercise in various cities of Zambia, Southern Africa. The initiative was taken to make students aware of the efforts put in by Noida International University in terms of the desired course curriculum, diverse learning environment and dynamic teaching pedagogy.

NIU’s International Admissions Team helmed by Ms. Alkananda (Dy. Director Admissions and International Relations) and Ms. Sheeradeep Kaur (Manager International) visited Lusaka, Zambia from February 27 to March 3. The International Admissions Team conducted Student Recruitment Exercise with local representatives to increase visibility, networking and collaboration with associate partners for student outreach. The team interacted with students from various cities of Zambia.

“Keeping in mind India’s external economic policy, we have given a special emphasis to the African countries. Over the past decade, universities are looking at international students as more than just a way to increase tuition revenue and add diversity to campus. International students are becoming a bigger part of the overall demand for Indian higher education and competing with Indian students for seats in classrooms, marketing and recruitment, and financial aid, to name a few things.

During the team’s stay in Zambia, they conducted various seminars and found that students of Zambia were quite interested in Allied Health Sciences and Engineering programmes. After every seminar, a Q&A session was also conducted in which the floor was open for students to ask questions related to eligibility criteria for courses and scholarships offered by NIU.

About Noida International University (https://niu.edu.in/) – Noida International University is a UGC recognized World Class University established under the aegis of Maruti Educational Trust. The 75 acre campus of the Noida International University through its 13 schools offers more than 150 programs in various streams. With over 13 academic departments offering milestone specializations to students across 30 nations, NIU is India’s foremost academic institution that offers all of its courses at the undergraduate, postgraduate & doctorate levels.

NIU also has a 350+ bedded Hospital and a Medical College named Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS). NIIMS is a Centre of Excellence which endeavours to develop a unique pedagogy for medical education. NIIMS’s greater focus lies on the pragmatic approach to learning that lets a student explore the deeper nuances of medical education. To achieve this feat, NIIMS concurrently runs with NIIMS hospital which is a 350+ bedded super specialty hospital hence encouraging practical experience for the students