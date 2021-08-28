Noida International University organized a meet for its Associates Partners !

August 28, 2021
Noida International organized a meet for its Associates Partners contribution over the past years on 27th Aug 2021.NIU organized Associates Partners Meet 2021-22 where the Associate Partners or representatives of its business associates got to meet the top management.

These meets are the means to develop a cordial relation and strengthen the bond with the APs outside the reigns of work pressure.

It is an absolutely open platform where business associates can voice their views and share their feedback. AP’s have been awarded for their effort and contribution to NIU success.

