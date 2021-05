Noida International University: Ph.D. Admissions now open for new Sessions

Being Doctorate is not a Distant Dream Now as Noida International University has started their online admission for Ph.D. Session of 2021-22. Forms are available on the university website (https://niu.edu.in), which can be submitted along with Online Payment or Demand Draft of Rs. 1100/- by latest May 10, 2021. All applications must be submitted online. For admission procedure, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, and other details, please click on the detailed Ph.D.Advertisement Notification at https://niu.edu.in/phd-notification/

Important Dates regarding the admission forms:

Last Date for Receipt of Application Form – May 16, 2021 (Sunday)

Date of entrance Test & Interview – May 23, 2021 (Sunday)

Result Declaration – May 31, 2021 (Monday)

Last Date of fee Payment – June 8, 2021 (Tuesday)

Registration – June 15-17, 2021 (Tuesday-Thursday)

Orientation – June 24, 2021 (Thursday)

Noida International University (NIU) is multidisciplinary research-driven University. The University invites online applications from the eligible candidates for admission to full-time Doctoral Programme as per UGC Minimum Standards and Procedures.

Campus Address: Plot No.1, Sector-17 A, Yamuna Expressway, Opp. F1 Track,Gautam Buddh Nagar (U.P.) Ph: 0120-4862200 / 08745862200. Email: admissions@niu,edu.in, ww.niu.edu.in