Noida International University, School of Allied Health Sciences organizes 3-day Hands on workshop on Basic dry needling from May 17-May 19

Noida, May 2022: As patients with chronic pain are looking for non-pharmacological pain management options, the dry needling approach has become increasingly popular in recent times. In order to make students aware about this new physiotherapy technique, Noida International University’s (NIU) Department of Physiotherapy is all set to conduct a three-day hand on basic dry needling workshop (level 1).

The objective of the workshop is to define trigger points, motor banding and neurological presentations of neuromuscular dysfunction. The workshop will also put a special impetus on demonstrating precautions and safety of patients besides discussing indications and contraindications for treatment. The noted physiotherapist Dr Mayank Pushkar (PT), MPT (UK), CMT, CTT, CDNP, will be resource faculty along with following dignitaries from NIU- Hon’ble Chairman- Dr Devesh Kumar Singh, Hon’ble Chancellor – Dr Vikram Singh, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor- Dr Uma Bhardwaj, Hon’ble Pro Vice Chancellor – Dr Parsenjeet Kumar and Dr.(Prof)Supriya Awasthi ,Head ,SOAHS.

The sessions will talk about the basics of dry needling and the difference between acupuncture and dry needling, demonstrate the practice of dry needling of multifidus, upper trapezius, deltoid among others. The day 2 of the seminar will focus on demonstration and practice of lumbar multifidus, piriformis, gluteus and vastus medialis followed by the usage of dry needling technique for facial palsy and bell’s palsy, wrist drop and facial muscle needling. The last session will have a question-and-answer round with a case study discussion.

“While the dry needling approach has been part of physical therapy for over thirty years, it has got its due credit in recent times. It involves inserting a sterile, single-use, fine needle through the skin, into the muscle. It has been shown to effectively decrease pain and improve function through releasing myofascial trigger points, commonly known as knots in the muscle. The needles contain no liquid, and nothing is injected, hence the name ‘dry’ needling. It can be an effective treatment for many patients with chronic pain but it isn’t appropriate for all patients and therefore requires a comprehensive assessment and clinical reasoning to ensure it is the right intervention and that it is done correctly. We are quite hopeful that the workshop will be helpful for the budding physiotherapist,” said Dr Supriya Awasthi, Professor at School of Allied Health Sciences, Noida International University.