NSDC International and Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research jointly launch bachelor’s and master’s programs for a future-job ready workforce

Bengaluru, October 13, 2022: NSDC International and Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research today jointly launched degree programs designed towards enhancing employment opportunities along with entrepreneurial readiness. The program is conjointly run by NSDC International, Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER), and FutureAcad (Joint Initiative of Rooman Technologies and National Skill Development Corporation India).

The collaboration aims to help young professionals become future-ready by offering certified degree programs under the integrated degree and industry certifications. The Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses are available online as well as in hybrid mode where they will get to learn from active industry experts and practitioners representing leading MNCs. Students who have completed their schooling till 12th standard and are looking for UG courses along with graduates and working professionals who are looking for PG courses are eligible for these courses.

All eligible candidates will receive placement assistance, career guidance, and mentorship on building strong profiles and preparing for interviews by industry experts after completing of their training. Immense opportunities will be provided to the candidates to master their career in machine learning, data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), focused on imparting knowledge and skills through comprehensive undergraduate and post graduate programs. Students and working professionals will get to learn industry-ready skills— soft skills and digital skills, enabling India’s youth by providing access to the following courses:

Training in various streams of BBA Digital Marketing

BCA Data Science and Machine Learning

MBA Data Science and Business Intelligence

MCA Artificial Learning and Machine Learning

MCA Networking and Cyber Security

Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, and Officiating CEO, NSDC said, “With the advent of technology and industry 4.0, it is imperative that we empower our youth with future-ready skills. This initiative will certainly attribute towards providing employability to the youth of our country through integrated and industry-leading certifications. This is an opportunity to cultivate the culture of imbibing relevant skills in our potential workforce which will fulfill the demands of our industries and businesses.”

“India is forging ahead as one of the fastest-growing economies, with startups, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) powering this economic development. Digital adoption has helped businesses grow rapidly. Therefore, it is imperative to keep pace with technological advancements, and hence, we have introduced skill training in areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning along with blended learning models.” He further added.

FutureAcad with the joint initiative of Rooman Technologies and NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) is set to establish a sustainable long-term partnership with reputed and responsible academic institutions to address the skill and employability gap. It is set to provide a strong network of more than 1500 technology and OEM companies associated with skilling, talent fulfillment, research, and managed services and be part of the fastest-growing data science field.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Lalitbhushan Waghmare, Vice Chancellor, DMIHER said, “We are going digital because this is the need of the hour. It is going to dominate all the other forms of curriculum. In over two decades of skilling experts across India and the globe, more than three million students have been trained and over five lakh learners have been placed in domestic and international markets of Europe, North America, Middle East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Asia Pacific regions. We have huge responsibility of building the right capabilities in the emerging world of the internet to ensure that we add value in many lives and can propel the economic growth of our nation. As per Analytics Insight, there will be 1,37,630 data science job openings in India by 2025. Therefore, it is imperative to train students in futuristic industry-ready courses like AI, machine learning, and data science.”

NSDC International, DMIHER, and FutureAcad are offering courses that will help improve the business acumen and leadership skills of our potential workforce while receiving a specialized degree in digital marketing.