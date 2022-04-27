NSW Going Global Program in discussion about the EdTech solutions for student support

As a part of the EduGrowth’s program series of workshops, the NSW Going Global EdTech to India program is scheduled on April 26, 2022. This program will feature Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder of upGrad and David Linke, Managing Directorof EduGrowth discussing the power of partnerships in innovating the learner experience.

EduGrowth is Australia’s education technology and innovation industry hub. Through connection and collaboration, Investment NSW is accelerating Australia’s EdTech ecosystem globally. This program is part of a series of workshops and webinars funded by Investment NSW as part of the NSW Going Global EdTech to India program.

Commenting on event, Vish Padmabhan, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner (India and Middle East), Investment NSW, says, “NSW has many innovative EdTech solutions that can support students today with new and enhanced learning outcomes. The event will focus on the case studies from some of NSW’s leading learning design providers as they detail the model they use to reimagine education in a digital borderless world to understand the power of partnership in innovating the learner experience. The event will further foster connection and collaboration across the EdTech ecosystem we invite participants to connect with each other and guest speakers in small group rooms”

With the current NSW and Indian EdTech ecosystems having an established connection, discussions will focus on how investors can leverage collaboration to foster better learning outcomes