Oakridge Bachupally celebrates the outstanding results of their students in CBSE Grade 10 & 12 Exams

Hyderabad, 23rd July 2022: It is a proud moment for Oakridge International school Bachupally as their students came out with flying colors in the recently announced CBSE Grade 10 & 12 results. 130 students took the exams this year, securing a 100% pass rate, with the school recording an average score of 74% for grade 12 and 82% for grade 10.

Grade-10 topper, Oakridger Haripriya scored 99.2% and says “This result could not have been possible without the efforts of my teachers and parents. They have been very supportive throughout the year and have motivated me to work harder and do my best.”

Also, Oakridgers Akshita and Yashika performed exceptionally with 96.6% and 96% respectively in the Grade 10 exams.

Oakridger Ishvi, who achieved a top score of 96.4% in CBSE Grade 12 says “Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and hybrid schooling over the last two years, the constant support and faith of my teachers — Ms. Joyce, Mr. Sreedhar, Ms. Neeti, Ms. Vijayalakshmi, and Ms. Saritha — helped me achieve my goals.”

The other top scorer Oakridger Navya from Grade-12, who scored 96% says “I was very skeptical about my exam outcome but very happy about the results I have scored. I’m preparing for competitive exams and have a few placements offers in hand, going with the course that is planned,”

“For Navya teachers were always ready to help even late at night he had questions that were attended to and answered” adds Ms. Suparna, Navya’s mother.

“We are pleased and proud to share highlights from yet another set of outstanding performance of board exam results for the Class of 2022. It is rewarding to observe the tremendous growth demonstrated by students who exceeded their own wildest dreams, even in the face of challenges they had to overcome. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the students, their families, and teachers, all of whom have contributed to this achievement.”, says Baljeet Oberoi, Principal, Oakridge International School Bachupally.

Ms. Navneet Bedi says “Being the Head of CBSE I am extremely delighted with the exemplary results of the students of grades 10 & 12. I would like to appreciate the students and teachers for their hard work, commitment, sincerity, and dedication that they have invested in the exams”.