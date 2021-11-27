Oakridge Bachupally students make an important impact on World Children’s Day

Hyderabad: This World Children’s Day, students at Oakridge International School, Bachupally, along with more than 68,000 students from 31 countries across the Nord Anglia family, came together to spread awareness about Children’s Rights. On this occasion, these students took the opportunity to celebrate the whole month with various innovative initiatives to ensure that their voices are heard.

Simran Panda and Vaishnavi Namdar, the UNICEF Student Ambassadors from Oakridge Bachupally led a group of 20 volunteers to spread awareness and knowledge about the sustainable development goals (SDG), child rights, and the four key advocacy areas- Climate, Mental Health, Immunisation, and Education. They visited a city slum to educate children on Child rights and the importance of World Children’s Day. These students displayed global thinking and local action through street play and artwork based on SDGs. A database was developed on the tech needs of the kids of the support staff. They discovered that widely the girl education is missing. However, they also found that there is a girl academically brilliant but missing out on technology needs. Later she was gifted with a laptop to continue her learning by these students.

“Looking at the contribution from the senior kids, we as a Primary segment, thought of celebrating Diwali with a difference, adding on a little more sparkle to the lives of our helping staff and underprivileged. We painted and decorated diyas and organised Tuck-Shop with a portion of this massive collection of diyas from our Primary students as young as Grade 1. The proceedings of the tuck-shop went to the underprivileged ones. The other portion of diyas was shared among the sub-staff that gave us the immense pleasure of sharing and understand caring as their eyes sparkled with joy”, said Aneesa Arsheen, Cambridge Primary Literary Captain.

On this occasion, the student leadership team of Oakridge Bachupally school also initiated a Health Ambassadors Programme. This programme aims to create awareness, promote health and wellbeing, and pro-health behavior in students as well as the school community. This involved students in experiential talks, peer-learning sessions, hands-on workshops, and creative competitions, to make each Oakridger, a Health Ambassador. The Health Ambassadors Programme was launched with great enthusiasm and active participation in the presence of Mr. Brian Cooklin, Managing Director-NAE India, Ms. Baljeet Oberoi, Principal, and the rest of the Senior Leadership Team along with Ms. Kolli Sireesha, Doctor at Udbhav Hospital who joined as Chief Guest.

These incredible initiatives from the students of Oakridge Bachupally assured the underprivileged part of the society that together they can make the world a better place to live in.