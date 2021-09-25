Oakridge International School Bachupally ensures a safe and healthy welcome to their students

As the whole world came to a stand–still due to the pandemic, the teaching fraternity thought of education from a different angle. Technology spread its wings, aided the faculty and made education possible from offline to online schooling through enhanced learning systems.

As per the Govt. guidelines, the school gates are now open for students in Hyderabad with protocols in place and schools are geared up for providing a safe educational space.

“Safety of our children is our utmost priority” says Ms. Nandini Mathur – Head of Early Years Programme at Oakridge International School, Bachupally.

The well-planned health, hygiene and safety standards designed in the interest of the students makes Oakridge International School well prepared to provide a safe and shielded education platform. With stringent safety guidelines, mask mandate for all personnel on premises, end-to-end sanitization from classrooms to facilities and regular temperature checks, are among the long list of important safety measures being taken in the school. It goes without saying that uncertainties are brimming up.

“A great deal of time, effort and thought has gone into the process of planning the routines and the readiness of the school” says Ms. Vani Penmatsa – Head of Primary at Oakridge International School, Bachupally.

In the Primary Segment, classroom routines also play a major role in maintaining social distancing with safety being the highest priority. At Oakridge, planned lessons in optional subjects are scheduled, where students can be in limited numbers ensuring their safety. Also, school time is limited to half a day and closes before lunch to avoid exposure during lunch times.

‘’So happy to see the way things are managed and to see the principal of the school attend to every child and making sure everything is in place, is a task” says Grade 1 CP, Ritasha’s mom, Ms.Binita Ramchandani.

“It is important as educators and education technologists, to design learning environments that combine the best of both, the in-person learning environment and the online learning space. That way you ensure a continuous learning experience for students irrespective of future uncertainties. And that is exactly what we are aim at Oakridge”, says Baljeet Oberoi, Principal, Oakridge International School, Bachupally.

“Together we will make this year one of the best comeback of our young learners as they shift from new normal to back to normal” – Says Ms Aparna Kasam – Cambridge Primary Coordinator.