Oakridge International School, Bachupally secures 100% pass percentage with a record school average of 84%!

The much-awaited results of grades 10 and 12 are out and it’s a proud moment for Oakridge International School, Bachupally. Despite the pandemic looming large over the whole academic year, the teaching community and the students surged past accomplishing scores they hoped for and the announcement of the results has bought immense excitement along with an array of opportunities for the students of Oakridge International School, Bachupally. Speaking on this achievement, Ms Baljeet Oberoi, Principal, Oakridge International School, Bachupally says “The results envisioned our motto “Be ambitious” and proved the philosophy. We continue to strive to imbue the love for lifelong learning among students.”

The school secured a 100% pass percentage with 84% as the school average. At the AISSCE grade 12, Kshitij Nair from Commerce stream secured 97%, Sri Nitya from BIPC secured 97% and Sri Harini from MPC secured 96%. “I was encouraged to be curious as well as inventive in an atmosphere where teachers play the role of both mentors and tutors. I was not only inspired to attain academic achievements but was also encouraged to develop leadership skills by attending Student Global Leadership Institute and hone my extracurricular skills by being part of the school’s sports team. As a result of this supportive environment, I have been able to secure my seat in one of India’s premier law institutes, Jindal Global Law School’’ Says Kshitij Nair.

Continuing with the trend, the performance from CBSE Grade 10, 92% of the students secured distinction at the CBSE examination with School topper Ms. Saina with 99.2% and Anika with 99%. Excited with her scores Saina say “My mentors helped me become a well-balanced and versatile achiever for which I’ll always be thankful. Oakridge endowed me with immense support opportunities from the very beginning.”

Oakridge International School, Bachupally stands out as one of the illuminated towers of Cambridge IGCSE secondary education in Hyderabad with 66.6% of students scoring a perfect A and A*. Students of Oakridge, Harshini, Siddhartha, Mayank, Divyesh, Prateek, and Rivath bagged A* in all the subjects. A delighted Harshini says “At Oakridge I found myself surrounded by support, guidance and a healthy competition that motivated me to work harder and push myself. My Principal, Baljeet Ma’am, always assured good all-round development and her guidance in all aspects helped me accomplish my goals.”

“I am delighted to see the success that students have achieved in both the CBSE and Cambridge IGCSE exam results at Oakridge Bachupally. Congratulations to the students, staff and parents for their combined efforts and support which yielded such amazing results. They have triumphed over all the exigencies caused by the pandemic and now can proceed to the universities of their choice or the next stage of their careers.” Mr Brian Cooklin, Managing Director, India, Nord Anglia Education.