Oakridge students sponsor the educational needs of the kids at an orphanage!

Hyderabad, 28 November 2022: This World Children’s Day, students at Oakridge International School, Bachupally, along with more than 78,000 students from 32 countries across the Nord Anglia family, came together to spread awareness about Children’s Rights. As part of the World Children’s Day celebration, which was focused on promoting “Quality education” this year, a weeklong series of events was launched at Oakridge, Bachupally, by Mr. Christopher Short, Managing Director, Nord Anglia India. The activities were focused on UNICEF’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDG-4, to ensure that these students’ voices are heard.

The senior students of Oakridge Bachupally sponsored the educational needs of children at the Aashri Society orphanage and donated a full library setup to foster a love of reading in the kids. As the first step toward promoting quality education, these students have pledged to contribute to society positively and deliver high-quality education for students in need. In addition, a health camp has been organized in order to promote wellness and good health for all the support staff.

Inspired by these senior students, even the early year’s students of Oakridge Bachupally joined to celebrate and promote quality education for all. They took part in a range of events and activities, such as a creative space costume party, a CAS event, building a rocket out of recycled materials, and a donation drive with the theme “Make a School for my Friends”.