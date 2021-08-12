Odisha Library Academy celebrated Librarian’s Day and its 6th Annual Day Virtually

Bhubaneswar (12/08/2021). Odisha Library Academy (OLA), celebrated librarian’s day as well as its 6th annual day, followed by a webinar on User Equity and Inclusion: Role of Libraries in Education & Research during the pandemic. Prof.Govind Chakrapani, Vice-Chancellor, Berhampur University as Chief Guestjoined as chief guest. In his deliberation, Prof.Chakrapani informed that the opportunity has come to open the Department of Library and Information Science at Berhampur University due to the amalgamation, which would boost the LIS education in south Odisha. He said the quality of an institute looks from its library, so the development of libraries and Librarians in all aspects is more important for the education system.

The programme started with an inaugural address by Dr.Banamber Sahoo, President, OLA followed by an address by Dr.Nrusingh Kumar Dash, Organising Secretary. Dr. Basudev Mohanty, General Secretary, OLA, set the context and introduced all the delegates. OLA President Dr. Sahoo read out the performance of OLA in past days and emphasized that the Library professionals working in colleges and universities are deprived of the proper UGC pay scale. Eminent Dignitaries, namely Prof.PravakarRath, Senior Prof.& Head DLIS, Mizoram Central University, and Prof.SarojKantaMisra, Director, Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar were also joined as Guest of Honor while Dr. Shankar Venugopal, Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra, Chennai, gave the Keynote Address.



In his deliberation, Dr. Shankar cited various Eureka moments and placed various models for planning future libraries. The Programme ended with a vote of thanks by Nrusingh Kumar Dash, Organising Secretary. Technical support to organise and broadcast this virtual event was provided by Niranjan Mohapatra of OLA Web Team. Odisha Library Academy also celebrated the 129th birth anniversary of Dr. S R Ranganatha, the Father of Library Science, Information Science and Documentation, born on 9th August 1892. He was honoured with Padmashri Award by the Government of India in 1957 for his valuable contributions to Library Science and honoured him with the rare title of “National Research Professor. Every year 12th August, the official birthday of Dr. SR Ranganathan) is being celebrated as National Librarian’s Day in India who had spearheaded library development in India.