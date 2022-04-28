Oliveboard announces Free SEBI Grade A 2022 Mock Interview Batch

Bangalore, April 28, 2022: Edtech platform Oliveboard has announced SEBI Grade A 2022 Mock Interview Batch, starting from May 02, 2022. The series will help in preparing aspirants who have cleared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 exam for the interview round. The enrollment in this mock interview batch is absolutely free.

Abhishek Patil, CEO, Co-Founder, Oliveboard added ‘’SEBI Grade A 2022 mock interview series will help the aspirants prepare for the examination with ease and further help them perform well in the entrance. Our distinguished interview panel will ensure they cover the most expected interview questions.’’

The mock interview batch includes 30 minutes of Live interview session, exclusive coverage of the key interview questions and detailed feedback. The mock interview will be conducted by retired SEBI and RBI officials who have more than 30 years of experience with these prestigious organizations and have also been a part of the Interview panels previously.