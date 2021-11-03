Oliveboard Announces Mega Scholarship for UP PCS 2021 Aspirants

India: Oliveboard announced a Mega Scholarship Challenge for UP PCS 2021 (MSC-2021). It is an initiative by Oliveboard to reward meritorious aspirants preparing for India’s toughest recruitment exams. Mega Scholarship Challenge UP PCS is a free test that will help aspirants to kick-start their UP PCS exam preparation and crack it better.

Abhishek Patil, CEO, Co-Founder, Oliveboard added “UP PCS brings in fierce competition among aspirants looking to make an impact on the state’s public administration. To help aspirants achieve that, we are here with All India Live Scholarship Test – ‘Mega Scholarship Challenge for UP PCS 2021’. This scholarship test will be a tool to prepare for the exam as well as win a prize pool of 30 lakhs applicable to all UP PCS Plans listed on Oliveboard.”

The Scholarship Test will be conducted on the 6th and 7th November 2021 on Oliveboard website and App. The results will be announced on 8th November 2021 and the scholarship can be availed thereafter from Oliveboard’s website/app.

About Oliveboard:

Oliveboard is a learning and assessment platform where candidates are given assistance for more than 50+ graduate level India specific exams. They have marked their presence in more than 1900 cities in India. Oliveboard has recently crossed the milestone of 6 million registered users and over the next 12 months, they will be adding another million users and anticipate crossing the 15 million user mark over the next three to four years.