“Olympia: The Birth Of The Games” Wins 1st Place In The Chanticleer International Book Awards

Chanticleer Reviews has formally announced the winners of the Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA) 2021. Histria Books is honored to have received a first-place award for Olympia: The Birth of the Games in the Chaucer Book Awards for historical fiction. This division of CIBA is named for Geoffrey Chaucer, the author of the legendary Canterbury Tales, considered to be one of the greatest works in the English language. It was among the first non-secular books written in Middle English to be printed in 1483.

Chanticleer International Book Awards seeks the best books featuring pre-1750s Historical Fiction, including pre-history, ancient history, Classical, world history (non-western culture), Dark Ages and Medieval Europe, Renaissance, Elizabethan, Tudor, 1600s. The 2021 CHAUCER Book Awards First Place Category Winners and the CHAUCER Grand Prize Winner were announced by Sean Curley on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Hotel Bellwether and broadcast via ZOOM webinar.

First place winner Olympia: The Birth of the Games is the brainchild of two distinguished Australian authors: Michael P. O’Kane and John A. Martino. The book is enriched with a foreword by Professor Alexis Lyras, founder and president of the ‘Olympism For Humanity Alliance.’ Midwest Book Review calls it “exceptionally well written, organized and presented […] an immediate and enduringly appreciated addition to personal, community, college, and university library historical fiction collections.” The book is published under Histria Books’ Addison & Highsmith imprint, dedicated to outstanding works of fiction.

“Histria Books is pleased to have had three finalists in this year’s CIBAs and we are honored that Olympia: The Birth of the Games has received first place in the Chaucer Awards,” remarked Dana Ungureanu, manager of Histria Books. “The book is an exceptionally well-written and meticulously researched account of the creation of the first Olympic Games in ancient Greece. We hope the award will spark continued interest in this outstanding work of historical fiction.”