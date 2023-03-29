ONGC supports Noida Deaf Society for children’s education

As a part of its CSR Initiative, ONGC has recently supported the Noida Deaf Society (NDS) for the education of children there. The Energy Maharatna donated a School Van to the society, which will accommodate around 10 children at a time and will drive them safely from their homes to the center and vice versa. To upskill the students, ONGC also donated five desktops, worth around Rs 16 lakhs.

Till now, the society only had an auto-rickshaw and a small van on rent for ferrying students back and forth to the training center. The ONGC school van will benefit the students in commuting safely to the center and will also save precious time.

This is a part of the ‘Mainstreaming Deaf Children & Youth through Accessible Education, Skills & Livelihood’ project that aims to provide transport facility for 40 deaf students of NDS School, as well ISL (Indian Sign Language) and Vocational Training to 160 deaf students. A total of 200 beneficiaries are expected to be a part of the project.

The children with the school van donated by ONGC

Ashutosh Prasad Singh, ONGC ED Chief CSR was there on the occasion. He said, “ONGC is happy to be associated with this project for better infrastructure and amenities for the children here. We always looks for opportunities to make life better for communities in and around our operational geographies. ONGC will support such good credible projects.”