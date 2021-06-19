Online Education platform APLICAR, An end-to-end student recruitment portal that offers the most relevant study abroad options for students and recruitment partners

New Delhi, 19th June 2021

Online education platform APLICAR is a free, end-to-end student recruitment portal that offers students and recruitment partners the most streamlined and profitable platform in today’s industry. The prospect of studying in Canada is a dream for countless international students.

Aplicar’s AI-powered platform currently offers partners and students their choice of over 200 institutions, with an ever-expanding list of schools continuing to join. It enables partners to simplify and grow their overseas education business by allowing streamlined program selection, an easy-to-use application process, and continuous expert support. Students also look to get into the best university in Canada. Aplicar’s easy online tools and technology-powered features make all the hard work seamless and simple.

Aplicar was co-founded in 2020 by Arvinder Billing, long time edupreneur and Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) who has worked across many arenas of the education industry. His success in the business world has led to numerous prestigious awards including Northern British Columbia’s Top 40 under 40.

Aplicar’s other co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Tam Kbeili, is a long-time Vancouver-area computer engineer and entrepreneur that has been deeply involved in the city’s burgeoning tech industry. As founder of CodeCore College and CodeCast, creating a platform that enables students from all backgrounds to have access to world class education was a natural extension of his work

“Aplicar is a tool that empowers our partners and their students. We have passionately designed it to fill industry gaps and needs. Aplicar stands for challenging what’s been done before and creating a new path of success for recruitment partners. This is the future of the overseas education business,” said Arvinder Billing. Since its inception, Aplicar has grown to a team of over 50, with members across Canada, India and Colombia. Aplicar is expanding its team and will have a presence in 15 countries by the end of 2021.

Since launch, Aplicar has partnered with over 200+ institutes across Canada, offering access to over 5000 programs and has grown its recruitment partner network to over 1400 recruitment partners. Aplicar has also just entered the US market, and is in discussions to expand to Europe, and adding another 100+ institutions across these markets within 2021

With the uncertainties that international education faces due to the pandemic, Aplicar’s dedicated team is equipped to guide partners and students through these challenging times. Every step of the application process is done completely online, ensuring the safest and easiest methods in the industry. The demand for international education is growing at an unprecedented rate, and Aplicar is the organization best equipped to ensure partners grow their businesses and students live out their dreams.