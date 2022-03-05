Online learning and assessment platform, Oliveboard crosses 10 million users in India

India, March 05th, 2022: Leading online learning and assessment platform, Oliveboard, has achieved yet another milestone by crossing ten million registered users on its platform. In terms of the geographical distribution of users on Oliveboard, 80% of its user base is concentrated in Tier 2 and 3 cities of India. The company also raised a pre-series A funding of 23 crores from IAN Fund in June last year.

Commenting on this milestone, Abhishek Patil, CEO, and Founder, Oliveboard says, “The 10 million mark is a significant milestone for us and will only leverage our growth momentum. We have witnessed a significant rise in demand from students in tier 2 and 3 cities, aspiring for government and banking jobs over private-sector jobs. We at Oliveboard will continue to build on our market traction and position to increase our user base to 20 million over the next 18-24 months.”

Oliveboard offers tailor-made courses & assessments to help students prepare for 100+ exams on its platform. The platform delivers curated assessments by exam toppers, local language courses by top faculty, topped with its proprietary recommendation engine that delivers remedial content by identifying each student’s specific weak areas.

Founded by ex-Inmobi colleagues, Abhishek Patil and Satish Kumar, the company started its journey with a focus on MBA exams before expanding to the job exam segment.

With over 10 million users, 100+ exams, subscribers spanning all 28 states across 2500 cities, Oliveboard has established itself as one of the premier ed-tech players for exam preparation while making it one of the most geographically penetrated online services in the country.