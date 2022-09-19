Orientation for New Batch of Students Hosted by St. George’s University and the Ramaiah Group of Institutions

Bengaluru, 19 Sept 2022: St. George’s University (SGU), Grenada, in the Caribbean, in association with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions hosted an orientation session on 19 Sept, for the new cohort of students of the 2022 SGU Ramaiah 5-Year Medical Degree Pathway.

The session was attended by a select few personnel from various departments who interacted with the students and offered them a holistic view of their life during the preclinical year at Ramaiah.

Students heard from Dr. Sudha Suresh, Associate Dean, Ramaiah International Medical School, Bangalore, Mr. Bharat Gadhia, Regional Director, International Recruitment (South Asia) and Mr. Charath Soundararajan Regional Manager, Student Recruitment (South Asia), among others.

As part of the SGU Ramaiah 5-Year Medical Degree Pathway, 10+2 students can begin the first year of their medical education in Bangalore. For their second year, they can move on to either SGU’s joint campus at Northumbria University in the UK or at SGU’s main campus in Grenada. In their last two years, students will complete their clinical rotations either in the US or in the UK.

The association between the Ramaiah group of Institutions and St. George’s University seeks to offer their students an extensive international learning environment, to grow and enter the field as able medical practitioners.