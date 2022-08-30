Orientation program at Amity University Gurugram

Keeping its tradition of blending modernity with antiquity of India’s spiritual civilization, Amity University Gurugram began its weeklong Orientation program today with the Vedic Hawan invoking the powers of divinity and blessings of God Almighty. The first day orientation was participated by around 1500 students & parents and was graced by the Vice Chancellor, Amity University Gurugram, Prof P B Sharma. The experts from the industry also addressed the freshers on Future of Work and Career opportunities and inspired them to be future ready to work in the technology intensive work environment of the digital age.

Freshers were motivated and guided to adopt the spirit of innovation and creative research. An open house was also organized for the freshers and their parents to oversee the cutting edge research and innovations happening at the Amity University.

Addressing the inspired minds of the freshers, the Vice Chancellor Prof PB Sharma in his opening address on “Nurturing New Gen Professionals for the New World” said that, “the age of Digital India has arrived, and a revolution is already in the making for digital transformation. Be it trade, commerce, service, governance or even education, everywhere, digital transformation is clearly visible. But what is not visible is an emphasis on Integrity, Compassion and Empathy or Aatmiyata as the ‘Trinity of Divinity’ that governs human behavior to ensure organizational effectiveness”.

“With the Troika of Education, Research and Innovation, our vision of shaping Amity University as a world class research and innovation driven university and a Global Knowledge Enterprise, a campus gravitating with an inspired environment for research and innovations, we shall empower our students and faculty to learn beyond knowledge and march with confidence in the age of disruptive technologies, the age of uncertainty and the age of big data science and internet of everything, pushing virtual reality to the realms of augmented reality and thus paving the way forward to move mountains by traversing from IT to KT and KT to WT (Wisdom Technologies). You the Budding professionals have great opportunities of participating in the vibrant environment of research and innovations in these and other exciting areas of your interest at AUH”, added Prof Sharma.

Prof Sharma also conveyed the greetings of Founder President of Amity Education Group, Dr Ashok K Chauhan and Chancellor of AUG, Dr Aseem Chauhan for whom Amity is not just a mission but a passion for quality and excellence.

While addressing the gathering Prof Vikas Madhukar, Pro Vice Chancellor, AUH shared 8 mantras of success in college and beyond i.e. 1. Know your Mission, goals and values, 2. Translate long term goals into short term plans 3. Participate and Engage in class and develop habbit of self study 4. Develop Self-Awareness, Self-Management and Self –Discipline 5. Built skills relevant to your course work 6. Maintain a social balance 7. Manage your time with intention 8. Take care of your health.

A unique feature of the inaugural session was a video address by world renowned spiritual leader Swami Mukundananda, on “Role of Values and Ethics in Life”. Narrating interesting anecdotes, Swami Mukundananda advised the budding professionals to remember that there are no free lunches in life. “We must not ever shy away from hard work. A person who is successful today may has failed so many times but never gave up,” he added. The Spiritual Guru also highlighted the importance of self-discipline in life and inspired the freshers with real life stories. He emphasized that self-discipline is the mantra to succeed in life. He also encouraged the young boys and girls to inculcate good habits for a happy and successful life.

Maj Gen G S Bal, DSW, AUH in his vote of thanks advised the freshers to strictly adhere to the call of discipline and decorum, practice self discipline and help implement zero tolerance ragging policy of Amity University.

In the panel discussion “Campus to Corporate: Transform yourself and be game changer”, noted panelist Mr Alok Sinha, CEO Globus Eight, Mr Deepak Chaudhary, CEO, Audi Automotive, Mr Sumit Sahni, CEO & Partner, InspireOne, Mr Rajat Wahi, Partner, Deloitte India and Mr Rajiv Gupta, CEO- Tricolite Electrical Ind. Ltd. shared their experiences and the current technology challenges and skill sets akin to the new and emerging technologies such as Finance, Business Management, Marketing, IoT, Bigdata Analytics, AI and Robotics. The CEO’s also inspired the fresehers to nurture soft skills and imbibe 21st century work habits and life skills.

Shreya, 1st Year Student, Clinical Psychology, while attending the orientation programme said “The campus is very beautiful, I have met few faculty and they are very friendly. I am hoping the best three years of my life ahead.”

Rohan, 1st Year Student, Computer Science and Engineering, ASET said, “I guess, I am at the right place where I always wanted to be. The labs are well equipped with the advance software. I also made few friends on the very first day at the college.”

The programme was coordinated by programme committee consisting of Dr Seema R Pathak, Dr Ranjana Kothari, Dr Vidhi Bhargava, Dr Sanjana Vij, Dr Anil Kumar and Mr Pranshul Pathak.

Dr Ravi Manuja, Registrar, AUH, Prof U N Singh, Dean of Arts and Humanities, Prof Rajendra Prasad, Dean Faculty of Science Engineering and Technology, Director AIB, AIISH, Maj Gen P K Sharma (Retd), Dean, Faculty of Law, Dr Gunjan M Sanjeev, Director, International Affairs, Rear Admiral, K K Pandey (Retd), Director, HR Sq Ldr S K Singh (Retd), Director Administration members and approximately 1500 students and their proud parents were present at The Five Day Orientation Program shall cover besides familiarizing with rules and regulations, exposure to team building, industry visits for various discipline related profession and above all the freshers shall have the joy of sharing their cultural and literary talent in a well structured orientation program.