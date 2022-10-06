Orphan Wish Island by Sarah Anne Carter now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of Orphan Wish Island by Sarah Anne Carter. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.

Miriam’s parents died in a car crash when she was almost 8 years old. The night after her 12th birthday, she sees something that can’t be real – glowing writing on the attic door in her room. The message encourages her to open the door and behind it she finds a tropical island where some fairies tell her and some other orphans that they have been granted yearly wishes.

Each year, Miriam wishes for something to help her. Along the way, she learns lessons about hard work, friendship, trust, and loyalty. Her parents also get to make a wish for her each year, but she won’t know what they wished until she comes to the island for the final time.

Sarah Anne Carter is a journalist by trade and has written numerous articles. She has also worked in the public relations and marketing fields.

Orphan Wish Island, by Sarah Anne Carter, 210 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-147-3