Our ‘Bharat’ is different from ‘India’ of newsroom: Vijay Manohar Tiwari

‘Friday Dialogue’ organized at IIMC

New Delhi, December 25: Senior journalist and Information Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh Government, Mr. Vijay Manohar Tiwari said that the ‘India’ that he thought while sitting in the newsroom is different from the real ‘Bharat’. According to Mr. Tiwari, when journalists go to the field for reporting, they come to know that the situation in real India is far different from the India they talk about sitting in AC rooms. Shocking information about the country and society comes to journalists only during ground reporting. Shri Tiwari was addressing a program ‘Friday Dialogue’ organized by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Friday.

Shri Vijay Manohar Tiwari, speaking on the topic ‘Bharat as I Saw: A Reporter’s Diary,’ said that you receive a distinct introduction to it from every section of India. Traveling around India will reveal that you are passing through different centuries. He said that when studying journalism, it is taught to keep one’s eyes and ears open when reporting because the news might take a new turn at any time. However, on the other hand, newspapers are only able to provide readers with roughly 10% of total coverage. As a result, journalists limit their coverage to the subject itself.

Shri Tiwari said that he traveled throughout India eight times between 2009 and 2014. He gathered 5000 words into an 800-word article that was published in newspapers. According to Shri Tiwari, students should prioritize travel and journalism in their lives since only then would they be able to comprehend India. Students can only perform journalism in a different way if they have traveled, and this will be their stepping stone to success.

Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar, Head of Outreach Department, moderated the program and Dean Academic Prof. (Dr.) Govind Singh delivered the welcome address. Ms. Chhavi Bakaria, the Academic Associate in the Department of Outreach, gave the vote of thanks.