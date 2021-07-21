Outstanding performance by students of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, in NTSE Stage 1 Scholarship Exam

Students of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, who appeared in the prestigious National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2020-21, have successfully cleared stage 1 of the exam and have secured top ranking positions at the state level.

The scholarship exam was conducted by NCERT on December 13th, 2020, and the results were announced on July 11th, 2021. 11 students from Seth Anandram Jaipuria School have not only cleared the NTSE Stage-1 Examination but also secured top ranks in the state level exam.

Mentioned below are the names of students who secured high ranking positions:

Top Ranking Positions

· Malay Kedia – Rank 7

· Raj Lakshmi – Rank 8

· Eshita Zjigyasu – Rank 9

· Aayush Anand – Rank 10

Others

· Sarthak Goel – Rank 11

· Shubhayu Sarkar – Rank 17

· Arihan Andotra – Rank 19

· Aditya Rai – Rank 20

· Anushka Sharma – Rank 21

· Shivankur – Rank 21

Tushar Verma (Special Category) performed exceptionally well and secured Rank 2.

The students are now eligible to appear for the stage 2 of the exam. Every year, approximately 9 to 10 lakh students of Class X appear for the prestigious NTSE scholarship exam, and over the years, students of SAJS have been clearing and qualifying for stage 2 with flying colours.

On this significant achievement, the school’s Principal and Director, Ms Manju Rana, congratulated the students by saying “I applaud the triumphant achievers for their hard work and wish them success in their future endeavours. Seth Anandram Jaipuria School is proud to have students who keep the flag of our school soaring higher and higher. The teachers and students of the school believe that any success is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from the failure. At Seth Anandram Jaipuria School our endeavour is to always lead from the front.”