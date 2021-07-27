Over 170 world-class universities and institutions to participate in IDP’s Virtual Education Fair

New Delhi: IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, is hosting its Biggest Virtual Education Fair starting from 3rd August and will continue till 29th September. Over 170 world-class universities and institutions from countries like Australia, UK, the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland will participate in this fair to assist students in their plans of studying abroad. Representatives from these premier universities and institutions will be interacting with students 1-on-1 via video call and answer all their study abroad queries.

The process to attend this fair is very simple. Students will have to visit the official IDP website and book a slot for the virtual fair from there. A few days before the event, students will receive a joining link on their registered mail id. They need to click on the link as per the schedule to join the event. With the help of an IDP expert at the fair, students can select their preferred universities or institutions and interact with them one-on-one through video conferencing.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education, said, “We understand that shortlisting an institution and working through the application process can be a strenuous task for students and parents. IDP is committed to providing students with the best advice and top-quality assistance so they can easily choose the right course and institution in top countries like Australia, the USA, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland to meet their career aspirations. Our constant endeavour has been to offer a comprehensive platform to facilitate the exchange of valuable information between students and institution experts so that they can get adequate guidance to make an informed decision.”

“Due to the pandemic, every country made some amendments to their rules and regulations. Therefore, our goal is to assist and guide them step by step right from the initial stages until they arrive safely at the campus, added Mr Kumar.

IDP is organising this fair through a virtual platform where students can explore their prospects of studying in top countries from the comfort of their homes. Students can discuss their eligibility criteria, know about programs, scholarships, post-study work options and internship opportunities, submit applications for 2021 and 2022 intakes, avail application fee waivers and get expert guidance on all their queries from IDP’s international education specialists over a video call. IDP’s constant efforts are dedicated to ease and help students to actualise their dream of studying abroad.