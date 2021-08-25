Over 2 Million students preparing for various state-level competitive exams virtually; reveals Dhurina’s survey

Nationwide survey conducted by Dhurina Ventures Private Limited, India’s leading e-Learning platform for state and regional competitive exams, revealed that Covid-19 across the country hasn’t discouraged the aspirations of the young minds across tier 3 cities and rural sectors.

The survey findings further revealed that over 2 Million students are or have been preparing for various state-level competitive exams through virtual coaching and mobile application. A detailed demographic analysis states that 65% of students belong to rural areas of Ajmer and Kishangarh in Rajasthan, Patna and Bhagalpur in Bihar, Hansi, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Jind in Haryana , Jammu, Kargil, Pulwama and Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir along with a substantial share coming from Sahibganj, Jamtara, Ranchi in Jharkhand. Also 20 percent students appear from semi – rural areas and 15 percent traction comes from urban setups.

With greater focus on women empowerment and various initiatives undertaken by the government sector and private institutions, a statistical markup in the ratio of male versus female students shows positive trajectory with 60 percent male and 40 percent female students appearing for these highly prestigious posts and examinations.

Dhurina credits internet penetration and increased smartphone usage as key factors amongst the students and parents leading to acceptability and growth of e-learning platforms in the country. Shedding light on the contributions made towards upliftment of the rural sector, Sachin Sardana, Co-Founder and COO of Dhurina said, “We won’t let any stones left unturned for our students. These aspiring students are the future of the nation. Dhurina has been working tirelessly for providing children education and related resources for their better future despite the unlimited constraints that they face. We strongly believe that by providing exposure and imparting quality coaching to the untapped potential the country prospers with greater momentum.”

“Times are changing. Our greater focus is on empowering India’s most potential rural and tier 3 areas for the betterment of the underprivileged students. These are the students who used to stay deprived of higher education because of unavailability of funds or due to the absence of top-notch institutions near their area. Right coaching helps students explore their talents and achieve outstanding victories in their respective fields along with a benefit of job security”, added Ajay Kumar Rathore, CEO, Dhurina.

About Dhurina:

Established in 2019 by Sachin Sardana , Ajay Kumar, Murari Singh, and Sanjay Singh, Dhurina is a Harayana-based Ed-Tech startup for state and regional competitive exams. Within two years into the operations, the startup has set-up high tech studios across various smaller cities and rural areas of Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir to provide quality video lectures to students. Started with a simple framework of selling notes for preparation of competitive exams to providing full-fledged online courses (consisting of interactive live sessions, video lectures, pdf notes, study materials, doubt sessions, etc.), Dhurina has grown consistently in the field of E-learning.

With a team of 100 plus highly qualified faculty having more than 10 years of teaching experience, Dhurina has been instrumental in imparting quality education for 150+ state-level competitive exam categories to more than 20 lakh students across the country.

Dhurina, also serves as an online platform to thousands of schools and helps them deliver online education to their students. Recently, it has entered into the B2B model with the well-established company, RBD Publications to print the hardcopy of books that are written under the guidance of experienced state-experts of Dhurina. Not only this, it has also joined hands with numerous libraries where students can access Dhurina’s online resources free of cost. Expanding its area of operations and to provide students even better means of education, Dhurina has inaugurated its offline Gurukuls in the states of Rajasthan and Haryana.

Apart from competitive exams coursed, Dhurina also provides skill-development courses like English speaking, basic to advanced computer courses, Microsoft Office, interview preparation, digital marketing courses and many more to help students explore a number of career options.

A three month course fee at Dhurina generally ranges from Rs 1200 to Rs 1500, depending on the syllabus of exams which is multiple times lesser than any other platform across the country.