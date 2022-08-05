Oxford Bookstores presents the launch of “Seven Immortals”

Immortality: Boon or Curse by Shalini Modi

New Delhi, 5 August 2022: Oxford Bookstores in association with Invincible Publishers today presented the launch of “Seven Immortals” by Shalini Modi at The Park, New Delhi. The book launch was followed by an interesting panel discussion between the author of the book, Shalini Modi and eminent artist, Raghu Vyas who has extensively painted characters from our epics and renowned photographer Samar Singh Jodha. Well-known art critic and editor, Monica Arora moderated the session.

The discussion centred on the theme “How relevant is immortality in the 21st century” which threw light on the growing interest in Indian mythology in India and worldwide. The author narrated the lives of these seven immortals in Hindu mythology from the Puranas, Ramayana and Mahabharata and spoke about their immortality, the positives and negatives that come with it, uniqueness of each character and most importantly the life lesson that people could learn from each of them.

Speaking at the book launch session, eminent artist, Raghu Vyas said, “Seven Immortals’ by Shalini Modi reflects in-depth research on Hindu mythological epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata. Shalini splendidly portrays the literary accounts of how the great figures of the epics exist even today, in the form of their divine patronage of art and culture. Numerous painters in India, including Raja Ravi Varma and myself, have painted artworks that are centrally themed around the narratives of these epics. This in itself is very indicative of how art forms are immortal.”

About the Author

Shalini Modi is an author with interest in old Indian scriptures, Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas and epics as she feels that they have a lot to offer. It is her belief that the stories, and philosophy in them are relevant to our lives even today and a parallel can be drawn to any situation in our lives. She is an astrologer and she runs an N.G.O called Pragati Kendra, which supports underprivileged children in their education and encourages underprivileged women to become economically independent. Her engaging style, unconventional approach and her effort to find symbolism in our old texts makes the read an interesting.

About Oxford Bookstore:

Established in 1919, Oxford Bookstore is one of the oldest heritage bookstores in the nation. It is India’s only bookstore to curate multiple literary festivals like Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob, and Hindi Sahitya Utsav. The Oxford Bookstore not only offers book lovers access to the very best books and ambience but also India’s first-of-its-kind tea boutique, Cha Bar. At Oxford Bookstores, success is measured by the smiles on millions of happy readers that the brand has served over the last 100 years. Each time you walk into our iconic store in Kolkata, its old-world charm leaves you enchanted and desiring for more. Our fleet of ‘happy to help’ the knowledgeable booksellers and conversant hosts, work round the clock to bring to our vendees world-class reading experience. Be it through our books or our fine teas we abide by the brand’s motto – Much more than a bookstore – at every Bookstore.

To know more about Oxford Bookstore log on to www.oxfordbookstore.com