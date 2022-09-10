Pacific Mall Dehradun organises a Fire Mock Drill

Pacific Mall’s security officials held a practice session to douse fires.

Dehradun: Pacific Mall Dehradun organized a fire protection session for security officials deputed to control any accidental fire incidents at the mall. It was organized with the help of Dehradun’s fire brigade team, in which the mall’s security team also participated.

The session underlined the importance of active vigilance and communication in tackling fire accidents. The mock drill was skillfully carried out by the regional fire brigade team, which taught the right mechanism and practices to curb fires.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “Everyone’s security at the mall is our priority. We have abided by all the regulations to maximize our security efforts and prevent any untoward incidents. The fire mock drill was organized to ensure the protection of our visitors. The enthusiasm displayed by the fire officials was wonderful to see. I would thank them for the bravery shown by them.”