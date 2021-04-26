Parents felicitate RK Foundation for reducing school fees for over 2700 students

R.K. Foundation-Jawaharlal Nehru Port Vidhyalaya, Uran receives ‘Letter of Appreciation’ and is felicitated after parents’ request to reduce fees is duly addressed by the management

Navi Mumbai: The Parents Teacher Association (PTA) members felicitated the Rustomjee Kerawalla Foundation – Jawaharlal Nehru Port Vidhyalaya (RKF-JNPV) management for the concerted efforts in addressing the queries of the parents related to the school fees by reducing a substantial amount through a ‘one-time’ benefit to 2722 students enrolled with the institution.

The Parents Teacher Association led by Mr. Kiran Gharat, President, PTA, Mr. Vikas Kadu and Mrs. Rekha Thakur, (Both Vice Presidents, PTA) and Mr. Ravindra Patil, Secretary, PTA presented a ‘Letter of Appreciation’ to Mr. Harish Rawal, Vice-President, Academic Operations, RKF-JNPV, and Mr. Manoj Savale, Principal, RKF-JNPV for taking into consideration the financial distress parents faced during the lockdown and extended the benefit to the parents.

RKF-JNPV is operated and managed by Rustomjee Kerawalla Foundation and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust via Public-Private Partnership and has chalked an elaborate mandate for the forthcoming academic year with technological intervention, value-based integrated learning and instilling developmental skills in students and staying in sync with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4 (SDG 4).

RKF-JNPV ensured continuity in education during the lockdown by conducting online sessions, upskilling teachers and regularly assessing the progress of the students. This intervention also resulted in a smooth transition during the resumption of the school.

Mr. Harish Rawal, Vice-President, Academic Operations, RKF-JNPV, said, “We understand the financial burden faced by the parents during the lockdown and stand alongside every parent. We would like to extend our gratitude towards the RKF-JNPV Parents Teacher Association for bestowing this honour and would like to iterate our commitment towards modernising the institution through technology and aim to create foundational pillars at early childhood and aid them during the student’s lifecycle.”

Mr. Kiran Gharat, President, PTA said, “We appreciate the efforts taken by R. K. Foundation in understanding our financial problems as parents were deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The Parents Teachers Association supports and appreciates R.K. Foundation’s gesture of waving off 40 percent of the fee amount which is heartfelt and would benefit the parents and students.”

Mr. Manoj Savale, Principal, RKF-JNPV said, “We highly appreciate the support extended by the Parents Teacher Association which will strengthen our commitment to delivering high-quality education and imparting 21st-century skills to our students. The vision of RKF-JNPV focuses on inclusive education and development for all with a futuristic approach. Our focus will be on holistic development and hybrid learning which will enable the school to create ambassadors for the future.”