Pathways Schools ranked No. 1 International Baccalaureate school of Gurugram

Gurugram: Pathways School Gurgaon and Pathways World School, Aravali have been ranked as number one and number two respectively International Baccalaureate (IB) School in the recent school survey conducted by the Times group covering over 1200 schools in the Delhi-NCR region.

Pathways School performed exceptionally well in all three modules i.e. Desk Research, Factual Survey & Perceptual Rating Survey, which formed the basis of the report. Additionally, Pathways World School, Aravali, Gurugram secured third position in the region-specific survey on best co-education residential schools of the north zone.

Speaking about this incredible feat, Capt. Rohit Sen Bajaj, Director, Pathways Schools Gurugram, said, “At Pathways School, we constantly endeavor to nurture a community of compassionate citizens and enthusiastic learners. Being ranked as No. 1 International Baccalaureate school in Gurugram is the testimony of the hard work and commitment to provide the best learning environment to our students.”

While talking about securing the best co-education residential school of the north zone, Ms. Sonya Ghandy Mehta, Director, Pathways World School, Aravali, added, “We are really proud of being recognized as one of the best co-education residential schools of the north. Pathways World School, Aravali has always strived for excellence and bringing the best to our students. We would like to express our gratitude to our teachers, students and their guardians for their continued support & belief in the school.”

Pathways has also been consistently recognized as Rank 1 International School Chain in North India and the only school chain in India to be jointly accredited by CIS (Council of International Schools)and NEASC (New England Association of Schools and Colleges), demonstrating its commitment to international education and continual improvement.