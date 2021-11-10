Pearson VUE launches ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam for Engineering’ across India

Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing, today announced the launch of a new engineering exam. The ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam for Engineering’ is a first-of-its-kind product, aimed specifically at engineering students during the important university admissions stage.

The first ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam’ was launched in December 2020 as a general aptitude test for all undergraduate courses. Building off the successful market entry of this exam, (already recognized by more than 100 private universities across India), Pearson VUE is now starting to offer tailored exam content for specialist subjects.

The ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam for Engineering’ is aimed at recognizing the potential and talent of engineering students for the 2022 university admissions cycle. Designed by Pearson VUE’s in-house psychometricians and exam content experts, the exam is comprised of 178 multiple choice questions over 3-hours. While the verbal, quantitative, and abstract reasoning sections require no subject matter or general knowledge skills, the physics and maths sections evaluate the test-taker’s knowledge and understanding across topics which they are expected to know at school level to pursue an engineering degree.

Candidates only need to sit for one entrance test for admission to those universities which accept the exam scores. Anyone from overseas planning to study in India for an engineering course with an affiliated university will also be able to take the exam.

Students will be able to choose between taking their exam at a Pearson VUE Authorized Test Center or at home via Pearson VUE’s online proctoring solution, OnVUE.

Divyalok Chetan Sharma, Vice President, Business Development – India and SAARC at Pearson VUE, commented: “Based on a decade’s experience of developing and delivering admissions tests in India, we saw real potential in creating a product tailored to the needs of engineering students. We look forward to supporting and working with university admissions departments across India in the selection of the next generation of engineering talent.’’

Registrations for the ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam for Engineering’ will start from October 18, 2021. Students will benefit from a ten-month testing window (October 2021 – August 2022) as well as the ability to reschedule and retake their exam at their convenience.