Penelope Pine by Amelia and Evan Balkan now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of Penelope Pine by the father and daughter team of Amelia and Evan Balkan, and illustrated by Romanian artist Alexandra Maxim. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.

Penelope Pine is a delightful story that teaches young readers to be happy with who they are! Penelope is a pine tree. She lives in the forest with oaks, poplars, and maples, and enjoys playing with her tree friends. But when autumn rolls around and her friends turn beautiful colors, Penelope the evergreen believes that she doesn’t measure up. But when winter comes and her friends are suddenly very cold, without their leaves, Penelope learns that she is perfect just the way she is.

Michigan Mama News says, “Penelope Pine shares with young readers the joy of being yourself and being happy with who you are! This hardcover colorfully illustrated children’s picture book is geared for young readers up to the age of eight.”

The story was crafted by the daughter and father team of Amelia and Evan Balkan. Amelia, 16, is a junior at Towson High School, in Towson, Maryland. Her father, Evan, has published seven books of nonfiction and three novels, as well as many essays and short stories. Penelope Pine is illustrated by talented, young Romanian artist, Alexandra Maxim.

Penelope Pine, by Amelia and Evan Balkan, illustrated by Alexandra Maxim, 28 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-152-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook.