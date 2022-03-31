“Persevere And Never Give Up”, Being Advised To The 750+ Graduates Of Whistling Woods International At The 13th Convocation

Mumbai, March 31st, 2022: Whistling Woods International (WWI) witnessed over 750+ students graduating on March 24, 2022, determined to embark on a successful journey in the Film, Communication & Creative Arts industries. Hosting its 13th Convocation ceremony for the Batch of 2020 & 2021 after 2 years, due to the restrictions imposed following the unprecedented outbreak of the pandemic, the day was filled with unique zeal and zest.

Making the ceremony further memorable was the conferring of the Maestro Award 2022 to Mr. Rakesh Roshan, veteran filmmaker & actor and Mr. Naveen Kumar, ace flautist & musician for their contributions to Indian cinema. The keynote address was delivered by Ms. Apurva Purohit, Businesswoman, Author & Co-Founder – of Aazol. While the honourable guests’ presence was hosted virtually, their benevolent words were a source of unrivalled inspiration and encouragement for the graduating students. The ceremony also marked the presence of Dr. Tania Shaw, Program Head – School of Vocational Education, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Congratulating the graduating batch of students, Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairman, WWI said, “I’m happy to see the students walk into the next phase of their journey with great hope and aspirations. Your success is our success.” “As an institute and family, Whistling Woods International will always be there for the graduating students, whenever they need us in their lives”, he further shared with the graduating students. Mr. Rakesh Roshan, Maestro Award 2022 recipient took the opportunity to share words of encouragement with the graduating batches. While he shared his life experiences, the key advice he imparted to the students was, “As graduates of WWI, you now have the responsibility to carry the baton ahead and usher in a new revolution that puts Indian cinema on the global map.” Mr. Naveen Kumar also congratulated the students and wished them the best for all their future endeavours. Following this Ms. Apurva Purohit delivered the keynote address, in which she highlighted, “If you have perseverance and are willing to learn, there is no way you won’t succeed.” She further added, “While we have been taught success is relative, it is not the fact though. Success has to be highly individual and only you have the right to decide what scale you want to measure your life against.”

As the Convocation ceremony entered its concluding phase, Dr. Tania Shaw, Mr. Ravi Gupta, Dean, WWI and Mr. Rahul Puri, Head of Academics, WWI conferred the graduating students with the certificates. Further, the commendation awards were presented to the best performing students across all the schools along with honouring the valedictorians for the Batch of 2020 & 2021.

On a closing note, Meghna Ghai Puri, President, WWI said, “The last two years have taught us so much. But I believe, in life we need to learn to deal with challenges innovatively. And if anything, the past years have taught us is to be innovative and thrive in chaos. I wish each one of you all the very best.”

The day came to an end with a sea of graduating hats being flung into the air, amidst an auditorium filled with cheers and applause for the graduating batch of 2020 & 2021.