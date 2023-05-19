PFH University collaborated with Noida International University

Greater Noida, 19 May 2023: Noida International University is grateful to announce its collaboration with PFH University, Germany. This collaboration will give various opportunities to Indian and German students in their studies. This meeting had various potential collaborations between the universities like short-term programs, summer schools, semester exchange, faculty exchange, joint collaborations, webinars, and many more.This fruitful collaboration will strengthen the tie-up between the two universities and pave the way for future collaborative endeavors.

These two universities signed MoU witnessed by Prof. Steinhoff, Managing Director, PFH University, Gottingen, Dr. Vikram Singh, Chancellor, Dr. Prasanjeet Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mukesh Parashar, Registrar, Mr. Akash Sharma, Director Admission & Outreach, Ms. Alkananda Misra, Deputy Director Admission & International Relations, Noida International University, Dr. Gagan Syal, CEO of Yes Germany, and Mr. Rajneesh Chaudhary, UP Head of Yes Germany. The delegations were highly impressed by the state-of-the-art infrastructure of Noida International University.