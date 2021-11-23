PGP Summer Placement 2021-2022 – Cluster 1 IIM Ahmedabad

The first cluster of the Summer Placement process for the PGP class of 2023 was held at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised five cohorts – investment banking & markets, management consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory, and private equity, venture capital & asset management.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are conducting the entire placement process virtually this year. As participating companies will not be physically visiting the campus, we implemented some digital initiatives that helped us carry out the process with utmost transparency.

We saw a large pool of recruiters with about 50 firms participating in the process. The Boston Consulting Group was the top recruiter with 26 offers, followed by Kearney with 24 offers. Other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included regular recruiters such as Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young, GEP Consulting, McKinsey & Company, Price water house Coopers and Strategy&. Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura (India & Singapore). Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter in the Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 9 offers. In the PE and VC domain, we saw participation from firms like Blackstone, Edelweiss, Gaja Capital, Iroha, Jupiter Capital, True North, Venture Highway, Xander, and White Oak. Xander was the largest recruiter in the PE/VC and Asset Management cohort with 4 offers whereas American Express with 13 offers, rolled out the maximum number of offers in the cards and financial advisory cohort.

As stated earlier, Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on 19th November and 22nd November respectively.