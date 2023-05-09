Physics Wallah Plans to Offer Scholarships Worth 160 Cr to Deserving Students for Quality Offline Education in the Upcoming Academic Year

09 May – Physics Wallah (PW), India’s leading ed-tech platform, has announced the launch of the highly anticipated Second Edition of its Scholarship Admission Test (SAT) in response to overwhelming demand from students. The PW SAT offers meritorious JEE/NEET aspirants of Class 8th to 12th and droppers a chance to receive up to 90% scholarships to avail high-quality coaching and guidance from experienced faculty members at Vidyapeeth centres.

With an aim to make quality offline education affordable and accessible to every student, PW plans to offer 160 cr worth of scholarships in an impending academic year. The upcoming phase of the PW SAT will be conducted online everyday till 14th May, and offline on 7th May, and 14th May. Students can take the test online through PW App or website and can appear in the exam offline at the nearest Vidyapeeth centre.

Physics Wallah has already rewarded over INR 100cr+ of scholarships in the current academic year. Over 100k students have registered for PW SAT till April 2023. The PW SAT has empowered more than 40,000 students so far, and more are expected to benefit from it in the upcoming phase.

The states where PW SAT is taking place in multiple phases are Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, U.P, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, M.P, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh & others.

The PW SAT exam, which gauges the mental ability and scholastic aptitude of students, is developed by PW’s highly experienced faculty. The online/offline exam covers Maths, Science, and Mental Ability for classes VIII-XII, with PCM/PCB included for classes XI and XII.

Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, Physics Wallah, said: Our PW SAT initiative is a testament to Physics Wallah’s unwavering commitment to providing deserving students across India with exceptional educational opportunities through scholarships and mentorship. Our scholarship program is designed to empower as many students as possible, which is why we conduct it in multiple phases. Students have the flexibility to choose between online and offline modes of examination. In the upcoming academic year, we plan to reward scholarships worth 160 Cr, with over 100 Cr already disbursed to meritorious learners. The overwhelming response from more than a million students in the last exam has been truly inspiring, and we hope that even more students will benefit from it in the future.”