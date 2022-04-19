PhysicsWallah envisions improving the learning outcomes of over 250 million students by 2025

National, 19th April, 2022: Underlining its commitment to enabling every student to gain access to best-in-class learning through quality education, PhysicsWallah (PW), India’s most affordable and accessible ed-tech platform, has undertaken a mission to improve the learning outcomes of 250 million+ students across India by 2025. The platform plans to fulfil this through a series of initiatives.

Having served over 10 million students so far, PW will be launching educational content in nine vernacular languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Odia, Malayalam, and Kannad to reach students in every corner of the country and bridge the accessibility gap. With content for K12, soft and digital skill courses for learners, the platform will set up PW Pathshalas in multiple locations and provide test preparation for other competitive exams.

Commenting on the platform’s plans, Alakh Pandey, Founder of PW, said, “PW was founded to provide students across India with an affordable and comprehensive state-of-the-art learning experience. With a strong belief that money shouldn’t be a hindrance to accessing quality education, we are now on a quest to leave a positive impact on more than 250 million students by 2025. PW will be setting up Pathshalas and offer content in more regional languages to make learning accessible for students. Our platform has seen a steady increase in its user base, and we want to drive this growth further.”

Since the pandemic, the ed-tech sector has witnessed a boom in terms of providing best-in-class learning experiences to students preparing for various competitive exams as well as those studying in schools right now. There are innumerable options for students from every field, and it has redefined the education system in the country and around the world.

However, accessing quality online education without paying a heavy price has been challenging. Over 10,000 students have qualified for competitive exams like NEET and JEE through PW’s platform in 2020-2021. Furthermore, 1 out of 6 students in medical colleges and 1 out of 10 students in engineering colleges across the country have been PW alumni.

Founded in 2014, Physics Wallah is on a quest to ensure students across India can gain access to affordable, high-quality education with a state-of-the-art learning experience. The platform specializes in giving comprehensive lectures and sessions on YouTube, the PW app, and its website (www.pw.live) for students who aspire to crack toughest exams like NEET and JEE. PW also has over 65 lakh subscribers on YouTube, with an impressive app rating of 4.7 on google play store.