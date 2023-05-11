Placement Drive conducted at Dempo College of Commerce and Economics by recruitment agency ‘ReckRute’

Panaji May 2023: Even as final-year college students prepare for life after college this summer, Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Bambolim, hosted a one-day placement drive in collaboration with ReckRute, a recruitment and staffing agency, at the college campus.

Around 60 students attended the placement drive, out of which 38 students registered themselves for positions which are up for grabs this hiring season.

Speaking on the placement drive, Stedwick Fernandes, COO of ReckRute says, “We are glad to be a part of this placement drive. We, at ReckRute, are looking for candidates who are goal-oriented and passionate about their jobs. We are a team filled with energy and are looking for individuals who will blend in.”

According to Gilbert Mendes, Assistant Professor of Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) BA at the Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, the placement drive by ReckRute representatives presented a healthy platform for students to meet recruiters keen on hiring young talent.

“We are glad to host ReckRute. This is a great opportunity for students to meet the recruiters firsthand, learn about the job requirement and then align their ambitions accordingly. Secondly, the students also got an overview of the various positions available and make a choice that best suits their skillset,” Mendes said.ReckRute is a recruitment and staffing agency based in Goa that assists youth and talented job seekers based in Goa in finding the ideal job opportunities.