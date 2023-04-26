Planning to study abroad? 5 popular platforms that can make your journey easy!

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reports that 13,24,954 Indian students went abroad as of March 2022. The rising demand for customized learning is a key factor driving the global education consulting market growth.

A student’s future might significantly change by opting for studying abroad. Parents and students alike have a lot of questions about selecting the best country, university, scholarship, and—most importantly—accommodation. However, post Covid, students have begun to re-evaluate their choices and are turning their attention to countries such as New Zealand, Germany, Netherlands and even Ireland as well. Finding the finest of everything to study abroad is a difficult undertaking, though. When applying for a scholarship or finding lodging in any place, we should be prepared with the best alternative in advance.

These companies are easing the process of studying abroad since they are aware of the gap and want to aid students.