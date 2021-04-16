Platforms keeping the trust intact on foreign education amid COVID-19

Covid 19 has impacted the study abroad plans of aspirants drastically. With the pandemic, there is no certainty on the student intake from foreign lands. As covid-19 is increasing, students might be tensed regarding their study abroad plans, but they don’t have to worry much as there are platforms that are helping students where they can totally rely on them for their study abroad dreams.

If you are planning to study abroad, these are a few platforms that you can trust!

1. Leverage Edu – Founded by Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu-tech Private Limited is one of India’s fastest-growing Ed-tech startups. It operates platforms LeverageEdu.com, UniValley.com, UniConnect, and Ivy100.com. Leverage Edu’s work is in accordance with India’s vision of democratising access to learning and education. The company was accoladed with the Prime Minister’s Champions of Change Award. Its work has been widely featured across top media channels in India as well as abroad such as BBC, WSJ, Forbes, Voice of America, and many more. Leverage Edu has two main parts of its business. First, it counsels students to select the right program and country based on their mentoring workshops, helping them apply to universities and colleges across the world via its student platform OneView. The company subsequently provides them value-added services such as education loans, VISA, forex, accommodation options – making it a one-stop shop for students. The second part of Leverage Edu’s business is on the university side. It has a SaaS-enabled platform called UniValley.com, which helps Universities find the best-matched talent for their diverse programs.

2. Leap Finance– Leap is one of Asia’s leading international education financing platforms. Using its proprietary credit assessment methodology and AI-driven algorithms, the platform extends education loans to international students at a 5% lower rate than traditional lenders. Leap Finance has today become a one-stop, student-friendly destination for global aspirants and provides cost-effective credit services, international banking with debit cards, remittance services, digital counseling, and test preparations (such as IELTS) alongside others. Leap Finance has so far supported study abroad programs worth Rs. 234 crores across 231 universities and more than 2,300 courses.

3. StudyGroup for Universities – For 25 years, Study Group has been working with leading universities across the UK, Europe, North America, and Australasia. They nurture ambitious students from diverse academic backgrounds and prepare them for success at their chosen university through our on-campus International Study Centres. Their programs provide the language, academic and social skills that students need for university progression and continued success after they graduate. Each year they enroll over 30,000 students from more than 140 countries. India has been identified as one of the top growth opportunities for Study Group in 2020 and will be an integral contribution to achieving Study Group’s Vision 2022 strategy. The mission is to deliver an additional 800 new student enrolments (NSEs), to achieve significant market growth from India in 2020 onwards.

4. Prodigy Finance for loans: It is a leading cross-border lender for international postgraduate students that lends based on your future earning potential rather than your current circumstances, and requires no co-signer or collateral for the loan. Prodigy Finance offers education loans without the need for security, a co-signer or guarantor at more than 750 schools around the world, in the fields of business, engineering, law, public policy and health sciences. Prodigy Finance’s unique global credit model is forward looking and assesses applicants on numerous variables. The entire loan application process takes place online, with the student signing their final loan agreement once they’ve reached campus. Interest is calculated using simple interest and is made up of a fixed margin, determined by Prodigy Finance, and a variable base rate, using 3-month LIBOR. There is only ever one fee for each loan (no hidden surprises) and there are no penalties for early repayments. Prodigy Finance is not a bank, rather their loans are financed each year by a community of investors who receive both a financial and social return.