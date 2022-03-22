Play to Donate: In aid of Digital Education for Government Schools

Bangalore March 2022: Vidyashilp Academy with the help of student volunteers is organizing a multi-sport fundraising event, “LIMITLESS”. This event will be held on 26th March, 8:00am onwards at the Vidyashilp Academy campus and will feature sports such as football, basketball, circle cricket and volleyball. Participants can make their own teams and play any sport they wish and this event is open tournament for ages 18 and below. The theme of the initiative is called “Play to Donate”. Entertainment activities along with food stalls are being set up to make the event more interesting and attractive.

The funds raised will benefit the Vidyashilp Community Trust in their initiatives to provide digital learning kits to students studying in government schools adopted by the Trust in Bangalore. The kits will enable a digital learning experience with pre-recorded online lessons that teachers can use to impart concepts more accurately and easily. The digital learning kit is custom-made to meet the needs of the government schools. It has a trolley, speaker system, CPU with content (from grade 1 to 10) projector and UPS back-up. It is a very simple plug and play system which has helped students immensely. The student volunteer team at Vidyashilp Community Trust are working towards getting 7 government schools digitized through the provision of learning kits that are customised to meet the needs of students and teachers alike.

Vidyashilp Community Trust (VCT) is a registered charitable trust that works on improving the quality of education by nurturing children to be agents of change and focusing on holistic development. The Trust has been working to provide government school children with quality education which allows each child to bloom to their full potential. The primary objective of the Trust’s School Adoption Programme is to transform the rural, semi-urban and urban Government schools into model Schools so that they are on par with the best schools in the city in terms of quality, facilities, infrastructure and performance. The Trust has impacted the lives of more than 3, 577 children since 2018.