Podar International School Celebrated Nutrition Week to impart knowledge about the importance of nutrition to the students

Mumbai… Podar International School, a pioneer in the field of international education and consistently ranked as one of the top 10 international day schools in India, celebrated Nutrition week from 7th September to 14th September to coincide with the National Nutrition Day which is observed in the country on 7th September every year. Podar International Schools in Ambegaon and Indore had organised informative webinars, activities and educational programs in an effort to impart knowledge about nutrition & its importance to the students. The endeavor is to provide nutrition education to students throughout the year and the teachers strongly focus on students mental & physical health.

While celebrating Nutrition week, Podar International School, Ambegaon Principal Mrs. Anagha Gholap said, “Good nutrition is important not only for children but also for everyone. At Podar International School, we have focussed on children’s physical as well as mental health. We are celebrating Nutrition Week starting from 7th September because we believe that children should understand the importance of nutrition and living a healthy lifestyle. Nutritional balance and regular physical activity are linked to improved health, self-esteem and academic performance. However, with the rise of urbanisation and changing lifestyles, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our children’s lifestyles and eating habits are changing a lot. As a result of the shutdown of schools, children have turned to online learning and are now confined to their homes. Still our teachers educate the children about the importance of nutrition and ensure that they follow it regularly.”

Further she added, “Parents and guardians are responsible for their children’s lifestyle. Good eating habits should be taken seriously. A balanced healthy diet combined with everyday exercise for at least half an hour, ample amount of sleep at night, and limiting screen time to online classes can help a child achieve their optimal physical and mental growth throughout their growing years.”

Parents should examine meal plates more closely to see if they are nutritious or not. On the one hand, the current pandemic is causing job losses, food shortages, and increased malnutrition; on the other hand, it is forcing us to pay attention to what people really need to eat in order to build and maintain our health. While schools strive to teach students nutrition education throughout the year, teachers devote extra time and attention to each and every student.

As part of National Nutrition Week, students at Podar International School Indore Khandwa Road created fruit and vegetable baskets and healthy food platters. The students also learned about the role of proper nutrition and its impact in their bodies.

On the occasion of Nutrition week, Podar International School, Indore, Khandwa, Principal Mr. Yogendra Singh said, “The Nutrition week is observed to raise awareness about the importance of nutritional and adaptive eating habits in order to live a healthy lifestyle. At Podar International School, we focus strongly on our students’ physical and mental health and proper nutritious diet plays an important role in the overall wellbeing. Since the pandemic wreaked havoc, awareness of healthy eating habits has begun to spread across the globe. We’ve all known for a long time that eating right, among other things, is the key to good health. Cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, dairy, and other foods from all food groups should be included in a well-rounded meal plan.”

Further he added, “As part of National Nutrition Week, students at Podar International School, Indore, Khandwa Road created fruit and vegetable baskets and healthy food platters. The students also learned about the importance of proper nutrition for overall healthy and fit bodies. We encourage all of our students to live a healthy lifestyle. They should eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and remember that water is an essential component of all human cells, so hydrate frequently. They should also get 7 to 8 hours of sleep, and this should be repeated throughout their lives.”

About Podar Education Network

With over 94 years of experience within the educational space, the Podar Education Network includes 136 educational institutions spread across the nation, with a combined student strength of more than 1,65,000 and the support of 7,600 dedicated and loyal staff members. The constantly growing network of education institutions includes a wide spectrum of Pre-Primary schools under the brand name of Podar Jumbo Kids, Primary and Secondary schools under the brand name of Podar International School, Junior Colleges, Part-Time courses, and Teacher Training Institutes. The Podar network of schools also offers a wide choice of educational streams such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE), Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Cambridge IGCSE, and International Baccalaureate (IB).