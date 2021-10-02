Podar World School Jaipur Celebrates International Day for Older Persons

Jaipur: Grandparents are special to every child. Their bedtime stories are an integral part of everyone’s growing up years. They are also the wise and experienced ones we turn to in times of trouble. Their knowledge is invaluable and their love is unconditional. On account of the International Day for Older Persons on 1st October 2021 and to make it special, Podar World School celebrated the Elderly Day virtually. The School organized special activities where both students and their grandparents could participate in. The program was organized for the students of Grade 1st to 5th with their grandparents.

The day was celebrated virtually, where Ms. Mishika Goswami of Grade IV and Raghuraj of Grade V welcomed all grandparents along with the Principal, Ms. Sumita P Minhas. A welcome speech was presented by Ojasvita Dubey of Grade IV and she spoke about grandparents being the inspiration, guide and angels to all of them who have them. She thanked them for their understanding and support.

The students of class I to V shared beautiful nostalgic moments with their grandparents. The students of class IV to V expressed their love and gratitude by narrating experiences with their grandparents and memories of them sharing medicinal remedies, certain traditions and cultures through referring to their old photographs. The day also witnessed discussions on Healthy Body and Mind conducted by Chandraprabha Sharma, where grandparents discussed the food habits of the current generation and how to avoid junk food while eating healthy and nutritious food.

Students and grandparents enthusiastically participated in the Salad Making activity. Children expressed their gratitude and feelings towards their grandparents through a video. Grandparents actively participated and presented songs, chanted hymns, shared their experiences some played instruments till the end of the programme. Completely overwhelmed with joy and memories that the school organized an event like this, grandparents thanked and expressed their gratitude to the school Principal Ms. Sumita P. Minhas.

The vote of thanks was presented by the Principal Ms. Sumita P. Minhas and expressed her heartiest congratulations for Grandparents Day also extended her greetings to all the ‘Grandmas’ and ‘Grandpas’. She thanked them for imbibing a sound system of values within children which will be passed on to the next generation. She said, “Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do.”