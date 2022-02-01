Post- Budget Quote for Edtech Sector – Splashgain Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Swapnil Dharmadhikari, Director & Founder, Splashgain Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.-

”Due to the unprecedented contractions put forth by the Covid-19 crisis, the schools were closed, and the children, particularly in the rural areas, scheduled tribes and other weaker sections have lost two years of education. FM Shrimati Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the launch of the Digital DESH e-portal for the skilling, upskilling & reskilling of our youth. This will strengthen access to quality education for the underserved and economically weaker sections of our society.

FM Shrimati Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned a digital university being developed to provide students with world-class quality education with ISTE Standards. This will help students to learn by being in comfort, from anywhere. This is an encouraging first step towards the future of this country, with initiatives towards the digitalization of Indian educational institutions. Expanding the PM eVidya scheme from 12 to 200 channels will bring in a regional inclusion for students across the country, and the move is applaud-worthy.

We at Splashgain are genuinely excited to continue transforming our reputed educational institutions to become new-age digital education hubs that are in step with global trends and are enabling a future-ready learning environment.”