Post Indo-US bilateral meeting, Study Group pledges to provide quality education to Indian students in America

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the United States of America for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. The hour-long meeting came to numerous conclusions, with a renewed hope to improve the ties between India. It witnessed the launch of one of the most important partnerships, US- India Gandhi-King Development Foundation for advancing cooperation on education, health and the environment. Focusing particularly on education, several key initiatives were discussed.

Moreover, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright Program worldwide, both the leaders decided to intensify the program of bringing Indians and Americans closer than ever. In 2008, the USA welcomed India’s decision to fund these fellowships and renamed the Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship Program jointly. So far, over 20,000 fellowships and grants have been awarded under this exchange program, and more will be distributed soon.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden noted that the movement of highly skilled professionals, students, investors, and business travelers between their countries enhances their economic and technological partnership. The leaders also highlighted the importance of resilient and secure supply chains between the two countries.

Crucially, the leaders decided that the United States and India must continue to expand their partnership in new domains and areas of critical and emerging technology (space, cyber, health security, semiconductors, AI, 5G, 6G, and future generation telecommunications technology, and blockchain) that will define innovation processes and the economic and security landscape of the next century.

Both countries have agreed upon cross-cultural education to bridge innovation towards reality, which will open doors to the Indian education sector and showcase both countries as global partners. Leading global international education provider Study Group sees this as awonderful opportunity for Indian students to attain a globally-recognized world-class education in the United States with extensive exposure and technological growth.

Sharing his insights on the historical event, Karan Lalit, Regional Director, Study Group, said, “We have always been steadfast in our commitment to help Indian students study in the US and realize the American Dream. It is empowering to know that the US has issued 62,000 visas to Indian students in 2021 alone. With nearly 200,000 Indian students in the United States making a phenomenal contribution of USD 7.7 billion/annum to the US economy, there is no greater reward for us than to see our students performing incredibly well in their respective fields. Lastly, I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for his unwavering dedication and focus towards bettering Indo-American ties and nurturing promising education opportunities for countless Indian students.”

The US firm Microsoft is preparing to launch a Faculty Development Program in India to train 5,000 master trainers in cybersecurity and data privacy, which will train 200,000 Indian youth for careers in cybersecurity.