‘Practically’ App Crosses 1 Million downloads within 16 months of launch

India: Practically, India’s first experiential app designed for students in classes 6th to 12th grade with a focus on STEM learning has crossed their first milestone of 1 Million downloads showcasing a strong growth trajectory. Recently, the app has also been ranked amongst the Top 10 education apps on Playstore in India.

Practically offers immersive content and learning experiences through many of its innovative features such as industry-first Scan Anything, 3D visual content, life-like simulations, augmented reality modules, seek help, doubt resolution, test preparation, etc. that help students grasp STEM concepts better.

Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, Practically, commented, “We express sincere gratitude for the overwhelming response. It has been a dream run for us since we launched in April last year. The increasing number of students studying on the Practically platform clearly shows the acceptance of our innovative learning approach that is immersive, experiential, and distinct. The product favourability, recognition of our advanced features to benefit the blended learning scenario and strategic marketing efforts have helped us reach the milestone of 1 Million downloads early in our journey. We will further innovate and localize the app experience to ensure that young bright minds continue to benefit from it. ”

The recently introduced ‘Scan Anything’ feature has been revolutionary. In just over a month, post introducing this feature Practically has witnessed growth at a record speed of almost 3X to cross 1 Million Installs. All the in-app metrics (MAU, DAU) have also seen exponential growth and Practically has recently hit more than 200K MAU. #ScanAnythingPractically recently trended at #4 on Twitter on 29th Sept, an indication of the campaign going viral.

Practically has a unique model that has benefited both students and teachers over the past year. Addressing the learning and teaching needs of the current times, Practically have combined game engine, immersive learning assets, and AI-assisted study buddy all in one compact cross-platform app. It also empowers teachers with AI-based insights to enhance the teaching process.

In addition to the above, with the reopening of schools in the second half of the year, Practically has been able to successfully align its content-rich offerings in sync with the hybrid or blended model of learning – comprising a right mix of face-to-face and virtual classes. Practically’s School Solution is every teachers’ dream, being able to offer end-to-end support for all academic needs.

Practically app is available for free download on the Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS. The app was recently revamped with a host of new features like Study Plan, 3D library with 30,000+ objects, and made lighter, offering a new-age consumer experience with a more friendly User Interface. Last week, the Practically app also broke in the Top 10 education apps in India on the Google play store.

Practically was named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2021. It was also awarded as the EdTech Startup of the Year at Startup Awards 2021 by Franchise India & Entrepreneur India. Practically is also adjudged Most Innovative STEM Solution by Elets Digital Learning at the World Education Summit 2021.