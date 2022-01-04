Practically Launches an Exciting ‘School And Student Championship Quiz’

x

Leveraging its immersive learning expertise, Practically, India’s first experiential learning app designed to make learning immersive for students of classes 6-12, has launched ‘School and Student Championship,’ a nationwide school quiz contest. This exciting and unique championship quiz has been introduced to make the onset of the New Year extra special for students and their corresponding schools since both stand a chance to win some exciting prizes. There is no registration fee which makes it a double bonanza.

The quiz offers the top three winners cash prizes of up to INR 6,00,000. Additionally, students also stand a chance to win scholarships worth INR 5,00,000 on the Practically App. The competition will be held in two segments one for students from grades 6th to 8th and for students from grades 9th to 12th. The questions are curated by the Practically team of experts based on the corresponding age group.

The last date for application is January 10, 2022. The qualifier round will be held on January 12, 2022, and the semifinals are scheduled for January 13, 2021. The quiz final will be held on January 14, 2022, and winners will be announced on the Practically app and social media channels.

To further elaborate, the cash prize will be equally divided among the winners and the school. The winner will get INR 150,000 cash reward and a 1-year Icon scholarship, the first runner-up will win INR 100,000 cash, and a 1-year Icon Scholarship, the second runner up will get INR 50,000 and a 1-year Icon scholarship. The students who rank between 4th to 10th will get a 6-month Icon Scholarship, while 11th to 15th position holders will get a 1-year Legend scholarship.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO of Practically said, “During these tough times, we hope that the quiz will be a refresher for schools and students. We are confident that young and curious minds will be thrilled to participate in the newly launched championship. We have made this School and Student Championship quiz accessible for all to benefit schools and students across the country. The quiz will provide a transparent platform to students to showcase their capabilities.”

Last date to register – 10th January 2022