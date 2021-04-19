Practically Launches Summer Workshop Featuring Exclusive Robotics Certificate Course in Collaboration with Robotics Club IIT Guwahati

Mumbai: Practically, India’s first experiential learning app, designed to make learning immersive and increase retention in STEM learning among students of class 6 to 12, has launched a five week-long summer workshop. It will consist of six highly engaging online courses to keep students effectively occupied during the upcoming summer vacation. The courses will be on Scratch Programming, YouTube Pro, Chess, Gaming with Unity, Math & Science Beyond Books and Robotics. These courses are designed keeping in mind the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) addressing the global industry requirements for new age skill development.

The exclusive Robotics course is a one-of-a-kind course, which has been designed in collaboration with Robotics Club IIT Guwahati. It aims to train students in building a smart bulb which can be controlled using Google voice assistant. Students will learn all about various software and equipment, which will help in understanding the recent technologies in automation. By the end of this course, students will make a smart bulb and understand its applications in various other similar products like fan, water tap etc. With the course spanning over 15 hours, students will get hands-on knowledge in Robotics. After successful completion of this course, students will receive a participation certificate from Robotics Club IIT Guwahati.

The Scratch Programming course will focus on educating students in how to think computationally – deconstructing problems, designing programs, reusing and remixing existing solutions. Students can design and create games and applications using Scratch Programming, which is a block-based programming language with a browser-based development framework. Not only will students use the technology in their lives, but also gain digital confidence and get inspired to create new games and apps.

The YouTube Pro course will help students learn how to start and run their own YouTube channel. They will be able to create high-quality videos and learn how to post and optimize videos with the right titles, descriptions, tags and thumbnails.

The Chess course will explain the rules of the game and help students improve through interactive online lessons by international chess players and national chess coaches. The course will include a structured plan to learn the openings, endgames, strategy and tactics. By the end of this course, they can understand various strategies to play against each other, including two-fold attacks, pawn game, king and queen movement, rook movement, checkmate and stalemate, to name a few.

The Math & Science Beyond Books courses attempts to strengthen the foundational concepts in math and science for students. After taking these courses, students would be able to approach mathematics with high curiosity and clarity, and will be able to connect daily activities with science concepts. The idea is to develop a fascination for math and science in a student’s mind.

The course on Gaming with Unity provides students with an understanding of gaming platforms. The course provides hands-on experience with Unity and helps them to create their own games. At the end of the course, a few students will be able to publish their games on the Practically platform for others to play. Each student, who registers for the course will get INR 1.3 Lakh worth of Unity license free of cost.

Course name Start date Scratch Programming 23 Apr 2021 YouTube Pro 23 Apr 2021 Chess 26 Apr 2021 Math Beyond Books 26 Apr 2021 Gaming with Unity 27 Apr 2021 Science Beyond Books 27 Apr 2021 Robotics 4 May 2021

While commenting on the launch of the Practically Summer Workshop, Mr. Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Practically said, “We are thrilled to launch such highly-engaging programs which will not only help students develop analytical thinking, but will also assist them in building on their passion at an early stage. With the implementation of NEP 2020, the demand for skilled talent has also gained momentum and having experience with these new-age tools will only help the future workforce to have an edge over their competition and gain well rounded education.”

The Summer Workshop in-app leader board will showcase the top 5 students from each course daily and at the end of each course, the best project will be chosen and awarded with exciting prizes. All courses will be available free of cost on the Practically app. The courses are designed to be hands-on and participants will only require a smartphone/laptop. They will be guided by highly skilled teachers from reputed institutes such as BITS Pilani, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati to name a few. Students can enrol for multiple courses and will receive certificates on successful completion.