Practically launches ‘The Learning Lobby,’ a holistic, one of the first such initiative for the wellbeing of educators, students, and parents by an EdTech company

Mumbai, November 29, 2021: Practically, India’s first experiential learning app designed to make learning immersive for students of classes 6-12, has launched ‘The Learning Lobby,’ an initiative answering basic yet important questions that could be playing on the minds of educators and parents. Practically has put together a curated team of experts offering insights on navigating these situations. This is one of the most comprehensive initiatives in the industry that starts off with webinars on a fortnightly basis.

The objective of this initiative is to ensure teachers and parents are able to cultivate a healthy environment for themselves and their students by overcoming challenges such as striking a work-life balance (for teachers), stress management, and dealing with adolescence to begin with.

The initiative came to light after an internal study was conducted by Practically to understand the challenges faced by educators. The findings showcased that 78% of teachers believe that students are facing the brunt of stress and boredom. 55% of educators are finding it difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance as they have faced constant fatigue. Over 70% of teachers believe that they need guidance to adapt better to the current scenario and expert intervention will help them overcome their current challenges. The Learning Lobby is a thoughtful response to the feedback received from educators from across the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO of Practically said, “Practically has endeavoured to make learning a joyful experience. Our latest initiative is aligned with this vision. With the launch of The Learning Lobby, we further aim to develop an in-depth understanding of the ever-evolving needs of students, parents, and educators. We will cover issues that impact them and meticulously address them through our curated team of experts. Awareness about emotional and mental well-being is still at a nascent stage in India, especially in the education sector but this is the right time to table it efficiently. The Learning Lobby will equip parents, teachers, and caregivers with best practices to eventually enable a healthier environment for students.

The first session will have Dr. Rati Chandna, Leadership transformation Coach addressing the importance of work-life balance in the new normal on December 2nd, 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The second session will be conducted by Ms. K. Helen, Counselor on transitioning to adolescence and the third session will be conducted by Mr. Faheem Sait, Training Consultant on Smart Time Management tools for teachers.

Registration to the webinar is free and will be hosted on Practically’s Youtube channel

“The Learning Lobby is a brilliant initiative by Practically. Their dedication to the overall well-being of teachers, parents, and students is extremely noteworthy. I believe that a healthy work-life balance is a need of the hour, especially for teachers. The ever-evolving education space can be demanding and it is essential to follow best practices now more than ever. I am glad to be associated with Practically and I look at this opportunity as a great platform to benefit teachers and society in general,” commented Dr. Rati Chandna, Leadership transformation Coach.

The initiative will have active participation from the industry with a Q&A session with attendees from across the country. All sessions will be archived and can be accessed from any part of the world.