Practically Registers 3x Growth After Launch of Its First Brand Campaign, Kickstarting its 1st Anniversary Celebrations

Practically, India’s first experiential learning app, designed to make learning immersive and increase retention in STEM learning among students of class 6 to 12, launched its first-ever brand campaign around the theme – ‘Bring Learning Alive’ in December 2020. The campaign has garnered 3x growth and the app has successfully crossed 330,000 downloads till date. The TVCs have garnered over 32 million+ views combined on YouTube and seen above average and consistent view rates, even after two months of launch, indicating relevance and popularity of the campaign amongst the target audience. This has been one of the highest by an EdTech company in India, without celebrity endorsement, so far.

The campaign was released across all mediums including print and television targeting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and, social and digital media with a pan-India focus. The rationale behind this dual pronged strategy was to drive awareness and consideration in the home market and test markets at a pan-India level to gauge the brand’s traction. Hence, the focus of ATL was majorly to establish the brand and drive awareness, while digital was aimed at building awareness and performance. The brand also signed a two-week Associate Sponsorship deal with Bigg Boss Telegu Season 4.

Aligning the marketing strategies around the brand proposition “Bring Learning Alive”, the campaign was released in the priority markets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The digital campaign ran in the top 40 cities across the country with a greater emphasis on Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. Predominantly, the metros and Tier-1 cities attracted larger traction. The campaign saw healthy participation among parents in the age group of 35 to 55 years and students in the age group of 11 to 17. Interest was also evinced among people of the age group of 18 to 24 years who visited the website for programs related to Coding++, Test Preparation, etc. Practically also featured amongst the top brands in pure search volumes among EdTech players in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the campaign, clearly emerging as a strong challenger brand for the incumbents and indicating resonance with the target audience.

Commenting on the achievement, Mahadev Srivatsa, Vice President – Marketing & Brand Strategy at Practically, said, “We are overwhelmed with the response to our first brand campaign. This dream start has given us immense confidence to achieve our goal of being the most loved and trusted e-learning brand. And this couldn’t have come at a better time as we turn 1 in April! The increased engagement and stickiness speak volumes about the acceptance of our innovative product content, ease of use and other features. Replicating this success, we plan to expand our footprint in the West and South of India soon. With our aggressive marketing plans, we aim to make Practically known to every Indian household in the coming months”.

The campaign communication highlighted the brand’s strengths and showcased its unique features. This includes interactive simulations, 3D videos, AR experiences which bring learning to life, literally. An AI-based mascot – Proton who can help resolve queries 24×7, teachers who conduct live classes and doubt resolution, personalized sessions especially for after-school help and a new coding course – Coding++ were launched during the campaign.