Prarthitha Dashsharma from Orchids – The International School, BTM Layout scores 98.60% in CBSE 10th Std. board exams

Bengaluru, 23.07.2022: Prarthitha Dashsharma from Orchids-The International School (OIS), BTM Layout has scored 98.60% in the CBSE 10th Std. Board exams and has topped across all OIS schools in Bengaluru. OIS students have yet again excelled and achieved outstanding results in the exams this year and the school has achieved 100% of students that have passed. Anushka K Kishore (OIS, BTM Layout) and Soham Sen (OIS, Sarjapur) have secured 1st and 2nd ranks with 97.8%, and 97.6% respectively. The CBSE Board announced the results of the 10th standard today.

Speaking about her achievement, Prarthitha Dashsharma, said, “I am very happy and relieved at the moment. I would like to thank my school Orchids – The International School, BTM layout branch for providing me with substantial support and courage to achieve this feat. I also thank my family wholeheartedly for their selfless support. My success is the sum of all small efforts and being consistent throughout.”

Speaking on the occasion, Manjula B, Principal, Orchids – The International School, BTM Layout said, “Though the online classes ensure educational continuity during the pandemic-induced lockdown, it was not adequate for the students for higher grades and specially-abled children. They required more attention over and above the routine classes. In addition to that, two critical exams in one year proved to be more challenging for the students as it meant double preparation. Still, the result achieved by our students have been outstanding and we are overjoyed with their achievements. Also, the hard work put in by the teachers of all OIS branches is commendable and deserves appreciation.”